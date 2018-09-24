Bombardier delivers first 90 seat Q400 to SpiceJet

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced (21-Sep-2018) the delivery of its first 90 seat Q400 aircraft. The aircraft was handed over to SpiceJet, the launch operator for the extra capacity, 90 seat aircraft. SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajah Singh stated: "We are excited to induct the 90 seat Q400 aircraft into our fleet… "The additional seats and performance improvements will result in substantial reduction in unit costs and also we will be able to address our market needs in the regional space". [more - original PR]