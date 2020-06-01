Bombardier completes sale of CRJ Series programme to MHI

Bombardier confirmed (01-Jun-2020) the closing of the previously announced sale of the CRJ Series aircraft programme to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), for a cash consideration of approximately USD550 million, subject to post-closing adjustments and the assumption of liabilities by MHI related to credit and residual value guarantees and lease subsidies amounting to approximately USD200 million. Under the agreement:

Bombardier's net beneficial interest in the Regional Aircraft Securitization Program (RASPRO), which is valued at approximately USD170 million, has been transferred to MHI;

MHI acquires the maintenance, support, refurbishment, marketing, and sales activities for the CRJ Series aircraft, including the related services and support network located in Montréal, Québec, and Toronto, Ontario, and its service centres located in Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Tucson, Arizona, as well as the type certificates;

Bombardier will continue to supply components and spare parts and will assemble the remaining 15 CRJ aircraft in the backlog at the end of 1Q2020 on behalf of MHI until the complete delivery of the current backlog, expected in 2H2020;

Bombardier retains certain liabilities representing a portion of the credit and residual value guarantees totalling USD288 million at the end of 1Q2020. This amount is largely fixed and not subject to future changes in aircraft value and is mainly payable by Bombardier over the next four years. [more - original PR]