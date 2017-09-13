Bombardier Commercial Aircraft releases 20 year market forecast for the 60 to 150 seat segment

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft released (12-Sep-2017) its 20 year market forecast for the 60 to 150 seat segment. Key highlights include:
- The complete market is seen as 12,550 aircraft worth USD820 billion, based on 2017 list prices;
- The 100 to 150 seat segment will represent 70% of revenues, 6800 aircraft valued at USD580 billion, followed by the 60 to 100 seat segment with 5750 deliveries worth USD240 billion;
- After a trend to take larger aircraft in the recent years, airlines will look at taking smaller aircraft in the future;
- According to Bombardier, revenue growth is just one part of the profitability equation and the traditional pursuit of reducing cost per seat with large aircraft is not necessarily yielding more profit for airlines. A focus on cost per seat instead of yield per passenger has resulted not only in lower profits for airlines but also in poor passenger experience;
- The forecast says small regional aircraft (20 to 60 seats) segment erosion will have a rippling upgrading effect. Large regional aircraft (60 to 100 seats) will continue to dominate short haul routes and small single aisle aircraft (100 to 150 seats) will increase point to point operations on short to medium haul sectors and will allow airlines to operate new and thin routes at a profit. The forecast predicts 86% of the current fleet in this segment will retire by 2036;
- North America and Europe will continue as the largest markets for new aircraft. Together they will take delivery of 5700 aircraft or 46% of deliveries;
- There will be a strong demand for large regional aircraft from Asia Pacific owing to growth and renewal demand from Europe and North America;
- Key markets for the small single aisle aircraft segment are North America, Europe and Greater China. [more - original PR]