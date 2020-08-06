6-Aug-2020 11:25 PM
Bombardier aviation business resumes faster than expected in 2Q2020 after shut downs
Bombardier reported (06-Aug-2020) the following results for its aviation business segment in 2Q2020:
- Earnings decreased year-on-year primarily due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues reached USD1.2 billion in 2Q2020, reflecting a lower level of production activity and deliveries as the company suspended business aircraft operations in Canada and key aerostructures operations in Mexico and Belfast;
- Operations gradually resumed in late Apr-2020 and May-2020, allowing the delivery of 20 business aircraft, including five Global 7500s, in 2Q2020;
- The resumption of operations after the pandemic related shut downs was faster than expected and the company took additional actions to mitigate the full COVID-19 impact. As a result, the company reported higher than expected customer deliveries, lower inventory intake as production rates were realigned with market conditions and reduced discretionary spending;
- Customer service operations continued largely uninterrupted and the company maintained a high level of activity at maintenance facilities. This was partially offset by lower revenues related to a reduction in customer flight utilisation;
- The aviation segment announced the reduction of its workforce by approximately 2500 employees on 05-Jun-2020 to align production with market conditions, which are forecast to be down approximately 30% year-on-year;
- The company reported "some early encouraging trends in our end markets", including new interest in private air travel;
- Based on backlogs and the near term production and delivery outlook, Bombardier expects business activity to gradually recover in 2H2020. Aircraft deliveries are expected to accelerate relative to 1H2020 as operations recover in 2H2020. A seasonal peak is expected in 4Q2020, supported by the aviation segment's USD12.9 billion backlog;
- The sale of Bombardier's aerostructure business to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is expected to close in autumn 2020. [more - original PR]