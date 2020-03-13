Bombardier appoints a former executive as new president and CEO

Bombardier appointed (11-Mar-2020) Éric Martel as president and CEO and a member of the board of directors, effective 06-Apr-2020. Mr Martel joins Bombardier from Hydro-Québec, where he served as president and CEO since Jul-2015. Prior to joining Hydro-Québec, Mr Martel held a number of leadership positions at Bombardier, including president of the Business Aircraft Division and president of the Customer Services and Specialized Aircraft Division. Bombardier stated that with its five year turnaround plan nearing completion, the board unanimously concluded that it was the appropriate time for a new leader to take the helm of the corporation. [more - original PR]