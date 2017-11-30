CemAir signs firm order for two new Q400s

CemAir concluded (29-Nov-2017) a firm purchase agreement for two new Bombardier Q400 aircraft. The airline signed a LoI for the aircraft on 21-Jun-2017. The aircraft are valued at USD66 million at list price. The carrier also signed a lease for one used Q400 that was delivered in Nov-2017. The aircraft will expand the airline's fleet of Bombardier aircraft to 17, including five Q Series and 12 CRJ Series aircraft. CemAir CEO Miles van der Molen said: "We see the Q400 as the ideal growth solution for our scheduled and charter operations... We are working to expand our scheduled operations beyond South Africa and continuing to support new opportunities across the continent". [more - original PR]