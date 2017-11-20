Loading
20-Nov-2017 11:11 AM

Bombardier: 450 regional routes dropped in Latin America in last decade, room to add 900 new markets

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft identified (19-Nov-2017) approximately 450 regional routes have been dropped in Latin America in the past ten years. According to the company, this represents about 16 million potential passengers p/a not being served with direct flights. Bombardier also noted there is "great opportunity" to stimulate regional connectivity, estimating that compared to other similar regions, Latin America would need approximately 2600 intraregional routes instead of the current 1700 markets with regular scheduled service. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More