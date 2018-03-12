Loading
12-Mar-2018 3:41 PM

Bogota El Dorado International Airport pax up 5%, strongest January since 2011

Bogota El Dorado International Airport reported (08-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.8 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.9 million, +3.1%;
    • International: 968,109, +5.3%;
  • Cargo: 58,632 tonnes, +8.1%;
    • Domestic: 10,959 tonnes, +3.9%;
    • International: 47,673 tonnes, +9.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 28,358, +3.4%;
    • Domestic: 20,246, +1.3%;
    • International: 8112, +9.1%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's highest January passenger numbers since 2011. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More