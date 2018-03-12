12-Mar-2018 3:41 PM
Bogota El Dorado International Airport pax up 5%, strongest January since 2011
Bogota El Dorado International Airport reported (08-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 2.8 million, +3.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.9 million, +3.1%;
- International: 968,109, +5.3%;
- Cargo: 58,632 tonnes, +8.1%;
- Domestic: 10,959 tonnes, +3.9%;
- International: 47,673 tonnes, +9.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 28,358, +3.4%;
- Domestic: 20,246, +1.3%;
- International: 8112, +9.1%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airport's highest January passenger numbers since 2011. [more - original PR]