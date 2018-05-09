9-May-2018 3:15 PM
Bogota El Dorado Airport pax up 4%, cargo up 8% in Mar-2018
Colombia Civil Aviation Authority reported (08-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Bogota El Dorado International Airport for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 2.7 million, +3.6% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 1.8 million, +0.9%;
- International: 898,271, +9.4%;
- Cargo: 61,899 tonnes, +8.3%;
- Domestic: 12,957 tonnes, -1.1%;
- International: 48,943 tonnes, +11.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 27,805, stable;
- Domestic: 19,939, -1.0%;
- International: 7866, +2.6%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2011. [more - original PR]