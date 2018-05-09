Loading
9-May-2018 3:15 PM

Bogota El Dorado Airport pax up 4%, cargo up 8% in Mar-2018

Colombia Civil Aviation Authority reported (08-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Bogota El Dorado International Airport for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.7 million, +3.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.8 million, +0.9%;
    • International: 898,271, +9.4%;
  • Cargo: 61,899 tonnes, +8.3%;
    • Domestic: 12,957 tonnes, -1.1%;
    • International: 48,943 tonnes, +11.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 27,805, stable;
    • Domestic: 19,939, -1.0%;
    • International: 7866, +2.6%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2011. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More