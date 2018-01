Boeing announced (20-Jan-2018) the 787-10 received an amended type certificate (ATC) from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), clearing the aircraft for commercial service. Other aviation regulatory agencies are expected to follow the FAA's lead and certify the aircraft before it enters service. To date, Boeing has over 170 orders for the 787-10 from nine customers worldwide, with Singapore Airlines scheduled to take the first delivery in 1H2018. [more - original PR]