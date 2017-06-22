Xiamen Airlines signs MoU for 10 737 MAX 10s

Xiamen Airlines and Boeing signed (21-Jun-2017) a MoU for 10 737 MAX 10 aircraft, valued at USD1.2 billion at list prices. Xiamen Airlines will become one of the launch customers for the 737 MAX 10 and will work closely with Boeing and relevant stakeholders to finalise the agreement, which requires the approval of Xiamen Airlines' board of directors, the China Southern Airlines Company Limited board of directors and the Chinese Government. Xiamen Airlines is an existing 737 MAX customer and plans to use the new aircraft with its subsidiaries, including Hebei Airlines and Jiangxi Airlines. Xiamen Airlines currently operates an all Boeing fleet of more than 160 aircraft including nine 787s, 149 737NGs and four 757s. The carrier plans to grow its operational fleet to 280 aircraft by the end of the decade and expand regionally with the new 737 MAX family. [more - original PR]