Boeing working on 737NG design enhancements after NTSB recommendations from Southwest 1380

Boeing issued (19-Nov-2019) a statement on the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendations relating to Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, a Boeing 737-700 which suffered an uncontained engine failure of a CFM56-7B leading to cabin depressurisation and the death of a passenger. Boeing said safety and quality are its "top priorities" and the company is committed to working closely with the US FAA, engine manufacturers, and industry stakeholders to implement enhancements that address the NTSB's safety recommendations. Actions include:

Supporting engine manufacturers' recommendations for fan blade inspections;

Enhancements being introduced into the inlet and fan cowl designs to enhance their ability to withstand an engine fan blade out event, as well as to increase the overall capability of these structures.

Boeing stated all 737NGs are safe to continue operating normally as the issue is completely mitigated by the fan blade inspections. In addition, Boeing is working on the design enhancements to fully address the safety recommendation from the NTSB. Once approved by the FAA, that design change will be implemented in the existing NG fleet over the longer term. This issue is limited to the 737NG and does not affect the 737 MAX. [more - original PR]