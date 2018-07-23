Boeing wins deals for 673 aircraft worth USD98.4bn at Farnborough 2018
Boeing reported (19-Jul-2018) it won USD98.4 billion in orders and commitments for commercial aircraft at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. Boeing announced orders and commitments for 673 aircraft in total. Boeing won 52 orders for the 787 and 564 for the 737 MAX, including 110 for the 737 MAX 10. Boeing also secured 48 orders and commitments for the 777F, five for the 747-8F, reflecting continued strengthening in the cargo market globally. The manufacturer also won an additional USD2.1 billion in orders and agreements for commercial and defence services. Wins from service customers included Antonov, Atlas Air, Blackshape, Cargolux, Emirates, EVA Airways, GECAS, Hawaiian Airlines, International Water Services, Malindo Air, Okay Airlines, Primera Air, Royal Netherlands Air Force, United States Air Force, WestJet and Xiamen Airlines. [more - original PR]