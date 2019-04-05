5-Apr-2019 8:57 AM
Boeing willing to 'take any and all additional steps' to enhance safety of aircraft
Boeing issued (04-Apr-2019 ) the following statement regarding the release of the preliminary investigation report of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 by the Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB):
- Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister reiterated the company's sympathies over the accident and thanked the Ethiopia's Accident Investigation Bureau for its hard work and continuing efforts. Mr McAllister stated understanding the circumstances that contributed to this accident is critical to ensuring safe flight and Boeing will carefully review the AIB's preliminary report, and "take any and all additional steps necessary to enhance the safety of our aircraft";
- Boeing continues to assist in the investigation and is working to address lessons from the Lion Air Flight 610 accident in Oct-2018;
- The AIB preliminary report contains flight data recorder information indicating the aircraft had an erroneous angle of attack sensor input that activated the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) function during the flight, as it had during the Lion Air Flight 610;
- To ensure unintended MCAS activation will not occur again, Boeing has developed and is planning to release a software update to MCAS and an associated comprehensive pilot training and supplementary education programme for the 737 MAX. The update adds additional layers of protection and will prevent erroneous data from causing MCAS activation. Flight crews will always have the ability to override MCAS and manually control the aircraft;
- Boeing continues to work with the US FAA and other regulatory agencies worldwide on the development and certification of the software update and training programme;
- Boeing also is continuing to work closely with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as technical advisors in support of the AIB investigation. As a party providing technical assistance under the direction of investigating authorities, Boeing is prevented by international protocol and NTSB regulations from disclosing any information relating to the investigation. In accordance with international protocol, information about the investigation is provided only by investigating authorities in charge. [more - original PR]