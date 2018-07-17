17-Jul-2018 9:18 PM
Boeing, Volga-Dnepr Group and CargoLogicHolding announce orders and commitments for 34 freighters
Boeing, Volga-Dnepr Group and CargoLogicHolding signed (17-Jul-2018) a package of agreements covering fleet and operations. The deals include:
- LoI to acquire 29 777F aircraft, valued at USD9.8 billion. The range of the 777F is expected to open up significant network and growth opportunities;
- Confirmation of an order for five 747-8Fs, valued at USD2 billion;
- Boeing Global Services to provide AirBridgeCargo Airlines with a crew pairing solution to support the planning and operation of the airline's 300 crew members. The programme creates optimised work duties, improving crew efficiency and improving airline productivity;
- Agreement to work together on future freighter projects and explore other freighter solutions, such as new production 767Fs or converted freighters such as the 737-800BCF. [more - original PR]