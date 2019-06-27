Boeing: US FAA has identified more 737 MAX software changes needed to fix additional requirement

Boeing stated (26-Jun-2019) the US FAA's review of its software for the 737 MAX and recent simulator sessions resulted in the authority identifying an additional requirement that it has asked Boeing to address through the software changes it has been developing. Boeing stated it agrees with the FAA's decision and request, and is working on the required software. The OEM said that addressing this condition will reduce pilot workload by accounting for a potential source of uncommanded stabilizer motion. Boeing will not offer the 737 MAX for certification by the FAA "until we have satisfied all requirements for certification of the MAX and its safe return to service" stated the company. [more - original PR]