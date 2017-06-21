Boeing, United Airlines convert order for 100 737 MAX 10s, add four more 777-300ERs

United Airlines signed (20-Jun-2017) an agreement with Boeing to convert 100 of its current 737 MAX orders into 737 MAX 10s at the 2017 Paris Air Show, becoming the "largest single 737 MAX 10 customer in the world. United will also add four new 777-300ERs to its fleet. United expects to begin taking delivery of the 737 MAX 10 in late 2020. The aircraft will be equipped with CFM International LEAP-1B engines. [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - United]