Turkish Airlines and Boeing announce carrier's intent to order 40 787-9s.

Turkish Airlines and Boeing announced (21-Sep-2017) the airline's intention to order 40 787-9s. Boeing stated the order will be reflected on its Orders and Deliveries website once finalised. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the airline has no widebody passenger aircraft on direct order at present. Turkish Airlines' long haul fleet is comprised a mix of Boeing 777 and A330 and A340 aircraft. Turkish Airlines chairman M Ilker Aycı said the 787-9s will "meet the demand for widebody airplanes at the third Airport" along with further strengthening the carrier's fleet capacity and enhancing passenger satisfaction. [more - original PR]