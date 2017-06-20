TUI Group selects 18 737 MAX 10 aircraft

TUI Group selected (19-Jun-2017) 18 CFM International LEAP-1B powered Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft. TUI's existing unfulfilled order for 70 737 MAX aircraft will be converted to accommodate the order for 18 737 MAX 10 aircraft. TUI also has unfilled orders for four 787-9s and options for 50 737 MAX aircraft, 10 of which have been converted to 737 MAX 10 aircraft. TUI will take delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft in Jan-2018. [more - original PR]