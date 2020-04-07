Boeing to temporarily suspend 787 production in South Carolina

Boeing announced (06-Apr-2020) it will temporarily suspend all 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina (BSC) from 08-Apr-2020 until further notice. This impacts the Airport Campus, Emergent Operations, Interiors Responsibility Center South Carolina and Propulsion South Carolina. BSC employees who can work remotely will continue to do so. Those who cannot work remotely will receive paid leave for 10 working days, which is double the company policy. After 10 days, staff will have the option to use a combination of available paid time off benefits or file for emergency state unemployment benefits. All benefits will continue as normal during the suspension of operations. During the suspension on the 787 programme, Boeing will continue to conduct enhanced cleaning activities at the site and monitor the global supply chain as the situation evolves. [more - original PR]