Boeing to revise 2019 outlook due to impact of 737 MAX issues

Boeing announced (23-Apr-2019) that due to the impact of issues related to the 737 MAX and uncertainty of the timing and conditions surrounding the return to service of the 737 MAX fleet, it plans to issue a new 2019 financial guidance "at a future date". Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said: "As we work through this challenging time for our customers, stakeholders and the company, our attention remains on driving excellence in quality and performance and running a healthy sustained growth business built on strong, long-term fundamentals." The OEM is engaging with global regulators and customers on a safe return to service of the 737 MAX. [more - original PR]