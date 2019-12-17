Boeing to prioritise delivery of 737 MAXs over production

Boeing announced (16-Dec-2019) plans to prioritise the delivery of stored Boeing 737 MAXs to customers and temporarily suspend production on the 737 programme, effective Jan-2020. This decision, prompted by factors such as uncertainty over the timing and conditions of service recommencement and global training approvals, is expected to be the least disruptive for the long term production system and supply chain health. Affected employees will continue to work on 737 related activities or be temporarily assigned to other work in Puget Sound. [more - original PR]