Boeing to pay more than USD2.5bn in deferred prosecution agreement with US Justice Department
Boeing entered (07-Jan-2021) a three year deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) to resolve a criminal charge related to a conspiracy to defraud the US FAA's aircraft evaluation group (EAG), in connection with the EAG's evaluation of the 737 MAX. The criminal information charges the company with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Boeing will pay a total criminal monetary amount of more than USD2.5 billion, composed of a criminal monetary penalty of USD243.6 million, compensation payments to 737 MAX airline customers of USD1.77 billion and the establishment of a USD500 million crash victim beneficiaries' fund. DoJ Criminal Division Acting Assistant Attorney General David P Burns stated: "The tragic crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of [Boeing]... Boeing's employees chose the path of profit over candour by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception". [more - original PR - Department of Justice] [more - original PR - Boeing]