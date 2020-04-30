Boeing to increase 737 MAX production to 31 per month in 2021

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun reported (29-Apr-2020) the company is planning the following reduction in commercial aircraft production rates in response to falling demand due to COVID-19:

Resume 737 MAX production at low rates in 2020, gradually increasing to 31 planes per month during 2021, with gradual increases to correspond to market demand;

Reduce the 787 production rate to 10 per month in 2020 and to seven per month by 2022, continuing to evaluate the rate after that;

Reduce the combined 777 and 777X production rate to three per month in 2021 and take a measured approach to the 777X rate ramp;

767 and 747 production rates will remain unchanged.

Mr Calhoun added the company is also experiencing a "dramatic impact on our commercial services business, as grounded airline fleets decrease the demand for our offerings". [more - original PR]