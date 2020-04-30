Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Apr-2020 9:07 AM

Boeing to increase 737 MAX production to 31 per month in 2021

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun reported (29-Apr-2020) the company is planning the following reduction in commercial aircraft production rates in response to falling demand due to COVID-19:

  • Resume 737 MAX production at low rates in 2020, gradually increasing to 31 planes per month during 2021, with gradual increases to correspond to market demand;
  • Reduce the 787 production rate to 10 per month in 2020 and to seven per month by 2022, continuing to evaluate the rate after that;
  • Reduce the combined 777 and 777X production rate to three per month in 2021 and take a measured approach to the 777X rate ramp;
  • 767 and 747 production rates will remain unchanged.

Mr Calhoun added the company is also experiencing a "dramatic impact on our commercial services business, as grounded airline fleets decrease the demand for our offerings". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More