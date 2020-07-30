Boeing to 'further assess the size of our workforce' on top of announced 10% cut

Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun, via a letter to employees "addressing aerospace market realities" stated (29-Jul-2020) the company will continue to conduct smaller, phased workforce reductions to reach its previously announced 10% net workforce reduction in 2020. The reduction is being achieved through a combination of voluntary layoffs, attrition and involuntary layoffs (ILO) to "align to a smaller market". The first wave of associates affected by ILOs received notification in May-2020. Managers are communicating the latest wave of those reductions beginning immediately. In addition, Boeing will have to "further assess the size of our workforce" due to the prolonged impact of COVID-19 causing further reductions in aircraft production rates and lower demand for commercial services. [more - original PR]