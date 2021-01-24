Boeing to ensure all aircraft can use 100% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030

Boeing committed (22-Jan-2021) to ensure all its commercial aircraft are capable and certified to use 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) by 2030. The company will work with regulators, engine companies and other key stakeholders to achieve the goal. Under existing regulations, aircraft may use a blend of up to 50% SAF and 50% conventional jet fuel. Boeing stated aircraft will need the capability to use 100% SAF "well before 2050" in order to meet the aviation industry's goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2050. Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stan Deal stated: "Sustainable aviation fuels are the safest and most measurable solution to reduce aviation carbon emissions in the coming decades". Chief sustainability officer Chris Raymond added SAFs "have the most immediate and greatest potential to reduce carbon emissions in the near and long term". [more - original PR]