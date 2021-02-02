Boeing to continue to strengthen cooperation with reorganised HNA Group

Boeing VP of commercial sales and marketing for Greater China Peter Gao stated (01-Feb-2021) the company will continue to work with HNA Group to ensure the safe and smooth operation of its Boeing fleet. He also said the company will continue to strengthen cooperation with the reorganised HNA. Boeing civil aircraft group sales director for China Li Maosong said that HNA's bankruptcy and reorganisation will not affect the effectiveness of the optimised maintenance programme recently signed between the manufacturer and HNA. [more - original PR - Chinese]