Tibet Financial Leasing makes commitment for 20 737 MAX family aircraft, including 737 MAX 10

Boeing and Tibet Financial Leasing signed (19-Jun-2017) an MoU for 20 737 MAX aircraft at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The aircraft are a mix of 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8 variants, and are valued at approximately USD2.5 billion at current list prices. Tibet Financial Leasing was established as the first financial leasing company in Tibet Autonomous Region in 2015, with approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission. Tibet Financial Leasing is registered in Lhasa Economic and Technological Development Zone. The existing registered equity capital of Tibet Financial Leasing is CNY3 billion (USD440 million). [more - original PR]