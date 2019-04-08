Boeing temporarily cutting 737 output to 42 aircraft per month

Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg announced (05-Apr-2019) the company is temporarily lowering its 737 aircraft family delivery rates from 52 to 42 aircraft per month from mid Apr-2019. Mr Muilenburg said the company is adjusting the 737 production system to accommodate the pause in MAX deliveries, allowing Boeing to "prioritise additional resources to focus on software certification and returning the MAX to flight". At a production rate of 42 aircraft per month, the 737 programme and related production teams will maintain their current employment levels while Boeing continues to "invest in the broader health and quality of our production system and supply chain" said Mr Mr Muilenburg. Boeing will coordinating with customers as it work through plans to mitigate the impact of this adjustment. It will also work directly with suppliers on their production plans to minimise operational disruption and financial impact of the production rate change. [more - original PR]