17-Nov-2021 7:29 AM

Boeing, Tanzanian Government announce order for four aircraft to support Air Tanzania expansion

Boeing and Tanzania's Government announced (16-Nov-2021) an order for one 787-8, one 767-300F and two 737 MAX aircraft, valued at over USD726 million. The aircraft will be operated by Air Tanzania to expand services to new markets across Africa, Asia and Europe. As previously reported by CAPA, Boeing projects Africa's airlines will require 1030 new aircraft by 2040, with a total value of USD160 billion, as well as aftermarket services worth USD235 billion to support growth in air travel and economies across the continent. [more - original PR]

