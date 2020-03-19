Boeing supports minimum USD60bn of aid for US aerospace manufacturing industry

Boeing stated (17-Mar-2020) it supports a minimum of USD60 billion in US Government support for the aerospace manufacturing industry in response to the coronavirus outbreak, via access to public and private liquidity, including loan guarantees. Boeing said this will be "one of the most important ways for airlines, airports, suppliers and manufacturers to bridge to recovery". The manufacturer noted the funds would support the health of the broader aviation industry, as much of any liquidity support to Boeing will be used for payments to suppliers to maintain the health of the supply chain. The company stated these measures are "needed to manage the pressure on the aviation sector and the economy as a whole". [more - original PR]