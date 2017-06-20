SpiceJet announces commitment for 40 737 MAXs

SpiceJet and Boeing signed (19-Jun-2017) a MoU for 40 737 MAX aircraft. The agreement, valued at USD4.7 billion at current list prices, is split evenly between 20 new orders for the 737 MAX 10 and conversions of 20 of the LCC's 737 MAX 8 aircraft from its existing order to 737 MAX 10s. The order will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once finalised. SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh said: "As a Boeing 737 operator and current customer of the 737 MAX, we are proud to be a part of the launch of the 737 MAX 10 and to be the first airline in India to order the newest version of the 737, which will enable us to maximise revenue on our dense routes while having a lower unit seat cost". SpiceJet operates a fleet of 35 737NGs and 20 Bombardier Q400s. The carrier plans to grow its operational fleet to 200 aircraft by the end of the decade and looks to expand regionally with the new 737 MAX family of aircraft. SpiceJet will take delivery of its first 737 MAX in 2018. [more - original PR]