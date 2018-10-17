17-Oct-2018 11:55 AM
Boeing signs new services agreements with Air Europa, SWISS, Travel Service and United Airlines
Boeing announced (16-Oct-2018) the following new agreements to provide customers with digital solutions, all powered by Boeing AnalytX:
- Air Europa will adopt Software Distribution Tools and Airplane Health Management (AHM) for its 737 MAX fleet. AHM generates real-time, analytics-based predictive alerts while Software Distribution Tools enable airlines to securely manage digital ground-based data exchange and host data locally. It will also deploy Maintenance Performance Toolbox across its mixed fleet, which delivers real-time access to information for technicians to quickly resolve airplane maintenance issues;
- Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will deploy Jeppesen Crew Tracking, to improve recovery from disrupted operations by detecting, resolving and following-up on changes to originally published crew plans;
- Travel Service will deploy Software Distribution Manager for the 737 MAX and Maintenance Performance Toolbox for its 737 NG and 737 MAX fleet. Software Distribution Manager is a cloud-based solution, which enables airlines to manage the secure flow of operational data to and from the aircraft while on the ground;
- United Airlines has renewed its use of Crew Pairing and signed an agreement to add Crew Calibration, which takes Crew Pairing to the next level by identifying systematic patterns in data in order to improve future crew planning.