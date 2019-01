Boeing delivered (08-Jan-2019) 69 737 aircraft in Dec-2018 and set a new annual record of 806 deliveries in 2018, surpassing its previous record of 763 deliveries set in 2017. With a seven year order backlog, Boeing increased production of the 737 to 52 aircraft per month in mid 2018. Nearly half of the 580 737 deliveries in 2018 were from the MAX family, including the first MAX 9s. [more - original PR]