Boeing delivers record 763 aircraft in 2017, grows backlog by 912 orders

Boeing reported (09-Jan-2018) it delivered more commercial aircraft than any other manufacturer for the sixth consecutive year and set an industry record with 763 deliveries in 2017, driven by high output of 737 and 787 aircraft. In addition, Boeing increased its backlog with 912 net orders, valued at USD134.8 billion at list prices. The total extends Boeing's backlog to 5864 aircraft, a new record for the company. Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister stated: "The strong sales activity reflects continuing strong demand for the 737 MAX family, including the ultra-efficient MAX 10 variant that we launched last year, and the market's increasing preference for Boeing's family of twin-aisle jets. Our planned production increases over the coming years are designed to satisfy this robust demand". [more - original PR]