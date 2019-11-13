13-Nov-2019 10:10 AM
Boeing secures 10 gross orders, delivers 20 aircraft in Oct-2019
CAPA Fleet Database, on reconciliation of the Boeing Oct-2019 orders and delivery sheet, confirmed (13-Nov-2019) Boeing secured 10 gross orders and delivered the following aircraft in Oct-2019:
- 737-800: One;
- 747F: One;
- 767-200ER (KC-46A): One;
- 767-300F: Two;
- 777-300ER: One;
- 777F: Two;
- 787-8: Two;
- 787-9: Six;
- 787-10: Four.
