SCAT Airlines and Boeing finalised (16-Nov-2017) an order for six 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The agreement is valued at USD674 million at current list prices and includes purchase rights for five additional 737 MAX 8s. SCAT Airlines president Vladimir Denissov said: "The 737 MAX 8 fits our network strategy as we expand to include destinations in Europe, Russia and the Far East". SCAT Airlines operates a fleet of 737, 757 and 767 aircraft. [more - original PR]