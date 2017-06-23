Ruili Airlines announce commitment for 20 737 MAXs

Ruili Airlines and Boeing signed (22-Jun-2017) a MoU for 20 737 MAX, valued at approximately USD2.2 billion at current list prices. The order will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared. Launched in May 2014, Ruili Airlines operates a fleet of 14 737 aircrafton 28 domestic routes with 76 daily departures. The start-up carrier plans to expand its fleet to 40 aircraft by the end of 2020. [more - original PR]