28-Jan-2021 1:56 PM
Boeing reports USD14.2bn core loss in 2020
Boeing reported (27-Jan-2021) the following 4Q2020 and full year 2020 financial results:
- Revenue: USD15,304 million, -15%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD8049 million), compared to (USD2204 million) in the previous corresponding period (p-c-p);
- Operating margin: -52.6%, compared to -12.3% in the p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD8439 million), compared to (USD1010 million) in the p-c-p;
- Operating cash flow: (USD4009), compared to (USD2220 million) in the p-c-p;
- Free cash flow: (USD4274 million), compared to (USD2667 million) in the p-c-p;
- Core operating profit (loss): (USD8377 million), compared to (USD2562 million) in the p-c-p;
- Core operating margin: -54.7%, compared to -14.1% in the p-c-p
- Boeing Commercial Airplanes:
- Revenue: USD4728 million, -37%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD7648 million) compared to (USD2844 million) in the p-c-p;
- Operating margin: -161.8%, compared to -38.1% in the p-c-p;
- Boeing Commercial Airplanes:
Full year 2020:
- Revenue: USD58,154 million, -24%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD12,767 million), compared to (USD8049 million) in the previous corresponding period (p-c-p);
- Operating margin: -22.0%, compared to -2.6% in the p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD11,941 million), compared to (USD636 million) in the p-c-p;
- Operating cash flow: (USD18,410), compared to (USD2446 million) in the p-c-p;
- Free cash flow: (USD19,713 million), compared to (USD4280 million) in the p-c-p;
- Core operating profit (loss): (USD14,150 million), compared to (USD3390 million) in the p-c-p;
- Core operating margin: -23.4%, compared to -4.4% in the p-c-p;
- Boeing Commercial Airplanes:
- Revenue: 16,162 million, -50%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD13,847 million), compared to (USD6657 million) in the p-c-p;
- Operating margin: -85.7%, compared to -20.6% in the p-c-p. [more - original PR]
- Boeing Commercial Airplanes: