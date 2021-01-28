Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Jan-2021 1:56 PM

Boeing reports USD14.2bn core loss in 2020

Boeing reported (27-Jan-2021) the following 4Q2020 and full year 2020 financial results:
  • Revenue: USD15,304 million, -15%;
  • Operating profit (loss): (USD8049 million), compared to (USD2204 million) in the previous corresponding period (p-c-p);
  • Operating margin: -52.6%, compared to -12.3% in the p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (USD8439 million), compared to (USD1010 million) in the p-c-p;
  • Operating cash flow: (USD4009), compared to (USD2220 million) in the p-c-p;
  • Free cash flow: (USD4274 million), compared to (USD2667 million) in the p-c-p;
  • Core operating profit (loss): (USD8377 million), compared to (USD2562 million) in the p-c-p;
  • Core operating margin: -54.7%, compared to -14.1% in the p-c-p
    • Boeing Commercial Airplanes:
      • Revenue: USD4728 million, -37%;
      • Operating profit (loss): (USD7648 million) compared to (USD2844 million) in the p-c-p;
      • Operating margin: -161.8%, compared to -38.1% in the p-c-p;

Full year 2020:

  • Revenue: USD58,154 million, -24%;
  • Operating profit (loss): (USD12,767 million), compared to (USD8049 million) in the previous corresponding period (p-c-p);
  • Operating margin: -22.0%, compared to -2.6% in the p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (USD11,941 million), compared to (USD636 million) in the p-c-p;
  • Operating cash flow: (USD18,410), compared to (USD2446 million) in the p-c-p;
  • Free cash flow: (USD19,713 million), compared to (USD4280 million) in the p-c-p;
  • Core operating profit (loss): (USD14,150 million), compared to (USD3390 million) in the p-c-p;
  • Core operating margin: -23.4%, compared to -4.4% in the p-c-p;
    • Boeing Commercial Airplanes:
      • Revenue: 16,162 million, -50%;
      • Operating profit (loss): (USD13,847 million), compared to (USD6657 million) in the p-c-p;
      • Operating margin: -85.7%, compared to -20.6% in the p-c-p. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More