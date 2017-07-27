27-Jul-2017 2:14 AM
Boeing reports strong 2Q2017
Boeing reported (26-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Revenue: USD22,739 million, -8.1% year-on-year;
- Commercial Airplanes: USD15,713 million, -10%;
- Operating profit: USD2535 million, compared to a loss of USD419 million in p-c-p;
- Commercial Airplanes: USD1567 million, compared to a loss of USD973 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: USD1761 million, compared to a loss of USD234 million in p-c-p;
- Commercial aircraft deliveries: 183, -8%;
- Six months ended:
- Revenue: USD43,715 million, -7.7%;
- Commercial Airplanes: USD30,018 million, -6%;
- Operating profit: USD4559 million, +233%;
- Commercial Airplanes: USD2782 million, compared to a profit of USD60 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: USD3212 million, +226%;
- Commercial aircraft deliveries: 352, -6%;
- Total assets: USD90,036 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD8737 million;
- Total liabilities: USD92,014 million. [more - original PR]
