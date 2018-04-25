26-Apr-2018 7:31 AM
Boeing reports 'strong' 1Q2018 results
Boeing reported (25-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Revenue: USD23,382 million, +6% year-on-year;
- Commercial airplanes: USD13,652 million, +5%;
- Operating profit: USD2875 million, +30%;
- Commercial airplanes: USD1508 million, +73%;
- Net profit: USD2477 million, +57%;
- Commercial airplanes deliveries: 184, +9%;
- Total assets: USD113,549 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD9235 million;
- Total liabilities: USD112,251 million. [more - original PR]