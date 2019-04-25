Become a CAPA Member
25-Apr-2019 9:54 AM

Boeing reports double digit profit decline in 1Q2019

Boeing reported (24-Apr-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2019:

  • Revenue: USD22,917, -2.0% year-on-year;
    • Commercial airplanes: USD11,822 million, -8.7%;
  • Segment operating profit: USD2693 million, -5.0%;
    • Commercial airplanes: USD1173 million, -16.9%;
  • Operating profit: USD2350 million, -18.3%;
  • Net profit: USD2149 million, -13.2%;
  • Commercial airplanes deliveries: 149, -19%;
  • Total backlog: USD486,849 million;
    • Commercial airplanes: USD399,371 million;
  • Total assets: USD120,209 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD6836 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD119,977 million. [more - original PR]

