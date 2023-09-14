Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Sep-2023 2:27 PM

Boeing regional sustainability lead: Policy changes, corporate support key to support SAF production

Boeing regional sustainability lead APAC Heidi Hauf, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) new policies, corporate support and government aid are key to reducing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production costs. Ms Hauf noted SAF incentive policies may help SAF market to scale, however "may not necessarily bring it down to Jet A-1 parity".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More