14-Sep-2023 2:27 PM
Boeing regional sustainability lead: Policy changes, corporate support key to support SAF production
Boeing regional sustainability lead APAC Heidi Hauf, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) new policies, corporate support and government aid are key to reducing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production costs. Ms Hauf noted SAF incentive policies may help SAF market to scale, however "may not necessarily bring it down to Jet A-1 parity".