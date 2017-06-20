Boeing realigns Boeing Global Services total fleet care offering under new global services structure

Boeing announced (19-Jun-2017) at the 2017 Paris Air Show that its portfolio of fleet services – formerly known as GoldCare - will realign to meet customer needs in the form of 'Boeing Global Fleet Care'. This realignment is part of the restructuring of the Boeing Global Services business unit, set to launch 01-Jul-2017. Boeing Global Services is a new dedicated services business focused on the needs of global defence, space and commercial customers. [more - original PR]