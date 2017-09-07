Loading
7-Sep-2017 7:26 AM

Boeing projects demand for 7240 aircraft in China, raises outlook by 6.3%

Boeing projected (06-Sep-2017) demand for 7240 new aircraft in China over the next 20 years valued at nearly USD1.1 trillion dollars and 18% of total global aircraft demand. The forecast has been raised billion by 6.3% over the 2016 edition. Details include:

  • Regional jets (90 seats and below): 150 aircraft, valued at USD10 billion;
  • Narrowbody (90-230 seats): 5420, USD570 billion;
  • Small widebody (200-300 seats): 940, USD260 billion;
  • Medium/large widebody (300 or greater seats): 550, USD190 billion;
  • Freighter widebody: 180, USD60 billion. [more - original PR]

