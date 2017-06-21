Loading
21-Jun-2017 8:41 AM

Boeing ups 20-year forecast by 3.6% on strength of narrowbodies and Asian demand

Boeing released (20-Jun-2017) its 2017-2036 Current Market Outlook at the 2017 Paris Air Show, raising its forecast for new aircraft demand by 3.6%, projecting the need for 41,030 new aircraft over the next 20 years valued at USD6.1 trillion dollars. Key forecast highlights:

  • Regional jets (under 90 seats): 2370 aircraft, worth USD110 billion;
  • Narrowbodies (90–230 seats): 29,530 aircraft, USD3180 billion (increase of almost 5% compared to previous forecast);
  • Small widebody (200–300 seats): 5050 aircraft, USD1340 billion;
  • Medium/large widebody (300+ seats): 3160 aircraft, USD1160 billion;
  • Widebody freighters: 920 aircraft, USD260 billion;
  • Demand by region:
  • Fleet growth: 57% of demand;
  • Replacement: 43% of demand. [more - original PR]