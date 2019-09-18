Boeing raises Chinese fleet outlook by 7%, forecasts demand for more than 8000 aircraft

Boeing China released (17-Sep-2019) the 2019 update for its 20 year forecast for the Chinese civil aviation market, predicting that China will need 8090 new aircraft with more than 100 seats, valued USD1.3 trillion over the next 20 years (an increase of 7% from the 2018 forecast). The Chinese market is expected to average passenger growth of 6% p/a over the period, while the fleet will expand 4.5% p/a. Boeing also forecast the Chinese market will require services of USD1.6 trillion, with growth in the segment of 5.6% p/a.

Fleet demand by segment:

Regional jets: 120 aircraft; Narrowbodies: 5960 aircraft; Widebodies: 1780 aircraft; Freighters: 230 new freighters and 500 converted freighters;

Aviation services value by segment: USD935 billion in ground and cargo operations services; USD390 billion in maintenance and engineering services; USD200 billion in flight operations services; USD90 billion in marketing, customer support and corporate service. [more - original PR - Chinese]

