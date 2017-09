Boeing and Qatar Airways announced (25-Sep-2017) an order for two 747-800F and four 777-300ERF aircraft, valued at USD2.16 billion. Qatar Airways also took delivery of its first 747-400F, in what CEO Akbar Al Baker stated was "a significant moment for our Cargo division, and a welcome addition to our 20 strong cargo fleet of widebody aircraft". Mr Akbar added that "a second 747-8F due to be delivered in" Nov-2017. [more - original PR]