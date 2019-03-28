Boeing provides information on 737 MAX software update with additional layers of protection

Boeing announced (27-Mar-2019 ) it hosted more than 200 airline pilots, technical leaders and government regulators to demonstrate the proposed 737 MAX Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) software update. Boeing reported it has developed an MCAS software update to provide additional layers of protection if the angle of attack (AOA) sensors provide erroneous data. The software was put through analysis, laboratory testing, verification in a simulator and two test flights, including an inflight certification test with US FAA representatives on board as observers. The additional layers of protection include:

Flight control system will now compare inputs from both AOA sensors. If the sensors disagree by 5.5 degrees or more with the flaps retracted, MCAS will not activate. An indicator on the flight deck display will alert the pilots;

If MCAS is activated in non-normal conditions, it will only provide one input for each elevated AOA event. There are no known or envisioned failure conditions where MCAS will provide multiple inputs;

MCAS can never command more stabiliser input than can be counteracted by the flight crew pulling back on the column. The pilots will continue to always have the ability to override MCAS and manually control the aircraft.

Boeing also announced it created updated computer-based training to accompany the software update. Once approved, it will be accessible to all 737 MAX pilots. This course is designed to provide 737 type rated pilots with an enhanced understanding of the 737 MAX Speed Trim System, including the MCAS function, associated existing crew procedures and related software changes. Pilots will also be required to review: Flight Crew Operations Manual Bulletin, Updated Speed Trim Fail Non-Normal Checklist and Revised Quick Reference Handbook. [more - original PR]