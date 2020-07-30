Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Jul-2020 9:14 AM

Boeing projects three years before air travel returns to 2019 levels

Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun, via a letter to employees "addressing aerospace market realities", stated (29-Jul-2020) the following:

  • The pandemic's impact on the aviation sector "continues to be severe". Travellers are returning "slowly to the air", but numbers remain far lower than 2019, with airline revenues likewise reduced;
  • This pressure on Boeing's commercial customers means they are "delaying jet purchases, slowing deliveries, deferring elective maintenance, retiring older aircraft and reducing spend - all of which affects our business and, ultimately, our bottom line";
  • Boeing estimates it will take around three years to return to 2019 passenger levels. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More