30-Jul-2020 9:14 AM
Boeing projects three years before air travel returns to 2019 levels
Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun, via a letter to employees "addressing aerospace market realities", stated (29-Jul-2020) the following:
- The pandemic's impact on the aviation sector "continues to be severe". Travellers are returning "slowly to the air", but numbers remain far lower than 2019, with airline revenues likewise reduced;
- This pressure on Boeing's commercial customers means they are "delaying jet purchases, slowing deliveries, deferring elective maintenance, retiring older aircraft and reducing spend - all of which affects our business and, ultimately, our bottom line";
- Boeing estimates it will take around three years to return to 2019 passenger levels. [more - original PR]